Timken to Participate in the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:TKR +1.44%

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 3, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will present at the BofA Global Research Global Industrials Conference on March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. EDT).

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

Presenting on behalf of Timken will be Richard G. Kyle, president and chief executive officer and Philip D. Fracassa, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for download at www.timken.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be posted via the same website link until March 30, 2021.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Neil Frohnapple
234.262.2310
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-to-participate-in-the-bofa-global-research-global-industrials-conference-301239006.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


