>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

W. P. Carey Inc. Roundtable Discussion at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:WPC -0.35%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC), a leading net lease real estate investment trust, announced today that Jason Fox, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference.

The event will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available via live audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.wpcarey.com. An audio replay will be available for 90 days.

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $19 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,243 net lease properties covering approximately 144 million square feet as of December 31, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.
www.wpcarey.com

Institutional Investors:
Peter Sands
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-1110
[email protected]

Individual Investors:
W. P. Carey Inc.
212-492-8920
[email protected]

Press Contact:
Guy Lawrence
Ross & Lawrence
212-308-3333
[email protected]

W. P. Carey Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/W. P. Carey Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/w-p-carey-inc-roundtable-discussion-at-the-citi-2021-virtual-global-property-ceo-conference-301239045.html

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)