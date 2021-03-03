EVgo Publishes New Fleet Electrification Guide

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVgo, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and the only North American charging network powered by 100% renewable electricity, today released a new comprehensive guide designed to help fleet operators effectively navigate and realize the benefits of fleet electrification. Entitled "How to Succeed with Fleet Electrification," the guide reflects EVgo's depth and expertise in operating charging infrastructure and collaborating with fleets making the shift to electric. The document illuminates the critical drivers of fleet electrification, current barriers and how to address them, and the keys to achieving operational success.

EVgo's new How to Succeed with Fleet Electrification guide forms a road map to help all types of fleet managers initiate the transition to an electric fleet. For fleet managers looking to take advantage of the economic and environmental benefits of electrification, it can be difficult to know where to start. To guide them in this effort, EVgo details how electric fleets can deliver significant total cost of ownership savings compared to fossil-fueled fleets, and highlights how working with experienced partners to match charging solutions to specific fleet operator needs is key to making the transition efficient. As part of deploying charging infrastructure, fleet operators must also learn a new system and language for fueling and managing their fleets.

The transportation sector is currently undergoing a massive transformation with the transition from conventional vehicles to electric. Automakers around the globe have announced more than $300 billion of EV investments amid a proliferation of affordable electric vehicles and greater choice in EV models further aiding adoption. Fleet electrification for rideshare, delivery, municipal, autonomous, and other market segments is helping drive this significant rising tide in the transportation sector. The federal government has also indicated its commitment to an electric future, with President Biden signing an executive order in January 2021 to electrify the federal government's fleet of 645,000 vehicles. The momentum behind fleet electrification is accelerating, supported by the lower total cost of EV ownership, regulatory imperatives, and increased focus on environmental sustainability alignment.

"EVgo has been leading the way in helping fleets unlock the significant benefits of electrification. Most fleets carry a much more intensive drive pattern than retail drivers, including a dramatically higher level of miles driven, amplifying the value of going electric," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "But the vehicles comprising the fleet segment are not homogeneous, and neither are the charging infrastructure needs. From light duty EVs to electrified trucks and buses, EVgo is leading the development of customized fleet charging solutions with our partners across the country."

"How to Succeed with Fleet Electrification" discusses the advantages to fleet operators of decarbonizing their fleets, including reducing costs, capitalizing on incentive programs, supporting sustainability goals and proactively positioning ahead of potential regulatory requirements. EVgo details how fleets can overcome barriers to electrification, learn and adapt operations for success in an all-electric future. With EVgo's charging infrastructure deployment expertise, its fleet partners enjoy a simplified path to electrification. EVgo leverages its decade of experience developing, owning and operating convenient and efficient fast charging to bring a set of customized solutions for fleet partners, from level 2 through high power DCFC smart charging, and flexible ownership options. Fleets working with EVgo as their charging provider can trust that reliability and uptime along with cost optimization are always top priority, ensuring their mission-critical business operations are supported on an ongoing basis.

To download "How to Succeed with Fleet Electrification," click here.

About EVgo

EVgo is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations in more than 67 metropolitan areas across 34 states, EVgo owns and operates the greatest number of public fast charging locations in the U.S. and serves more than 220,000 customers. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for all U.S. drivers to take advantage of the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet. EVgo is owned by LS Power, a New York-headquartered development, investment and operating company focused on leading edge solutions for the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. On January 22, 2021, EVgo announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation ("CRIS") (NYSE: CLII). For more information, visit evgo.com and lspower.com.

About LS Power

LS Power is a development, investment and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector. Since its inception in 1990, LS Power has developed, constructed, managed or acquired more than 45,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, natural gas-fired and battery energy storage projects, and has developed more than 660 miles of high voltage electric transmission. Additionally, LS Power actively invests in businesses focused on renewable energy and renewable fuels, as well as distributed energy resource platforms, such as CPower Energy Management and EVgo. Across its efforts, LS Power has raised in excess of $46 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For more information, please visit www.lspower.com.

Contacts:

EVgo

For Investors:

[email protected]

For Media:

[email protected]

LS Power

Steven Arabia

Director, Government Affairs & Media Relations

[email protected]

609-212-3857

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evgo-publishes-new-fleet-electrification-guide-301239409.html

SOURCE EVgo