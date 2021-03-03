Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire Lumenis LTD. Surgical Business From Baring Private Equity Asia

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an affiliate of Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) to acquire the global surgical business of Lumenis LTD., a privately-held company that develops and commercializes energy-based medical solutions, for an upfront cash payment of $1.07 billion, subject to closing adjustments. BPEA will retain ownership of the Lumenis global aesthetics and ophthalmology businesses. With 2021 net sales anticipated to be approximately $200 million, the Lumenis surgical business includes premier laser systems, fibers and accessories used for urology and otolaryngology procedures. Foundational to its urology portfolio is the proprietary MOSES™ technology, which has demonstrated differentiated clinical outcomes and efficiency in the management of patients with kidney stones.

Worldwide, more than one in 10 adults develop kidney stones each year with up to 50 percent of patients having a repeat stone within five years of the first occurrence.[1],[2],[3],[4] While some kidney stones may pass through the urinary tract naturally, complex or larger stones require intervention to remove them from the urinary tract. This can be done through surgery or less invasive procedures such as lithotripsy, which uses a small telescope-like device, a ureteroscope, to locate the stone and a laser to break it apart. Laser lithotripsy is a leading modality for minimally-invasive surgery of kidney and urinary stones, whether through flexible ureteroscopy or percutaneous nephrolithotomy.

"The MOSES laser technology, paired with our LithoVue™ Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope and comprehensive kidney stone management portfolio, will enable execution of our strategy for our stone franchise," said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology and Pelvic Health, Boston Scientific. "With double-digit compound annual growth from 2015 to 2019, we look forward to adding the innovative Lumenis laser portfolio, talented employees and surgical laser center of excellence to our organization. The acquisition will expand our global footprint throughout Europe and Asia and accelerate the delivery of our robust stone management offerings to more urologists – ultimately serving more patients worldwide – while also improving our top-line growth and margins."

Boston Scientific has had a relationship with Lumenis for more than 20 years and currently sells the Lumenis urology laser portfolio in the U.S. and Japan through a distribution arrangement. Upon completion of the acquisition, Boston Scientific will sell these lasers and fibers – as well as the otolaryngology laser portfolio – to all geographies including high-growth regions like China.

"We take great pride in our heritage of innovation in surgical laser solutions which are helping millions of patients worldwide," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, chief executive officer, Lumenis. "Notably the proprietary, patent-protected MOSES technology has revolutionized urology laser procedures by improving the clinical efficacy and efficiency for kidney stones. We are confident that Boston Scientific, as a global leader in urology, and our long-time commercial partner, is the best organization to carry this legacy forward."

The company expects to complete the transaction in the second half 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.The impact to adjusted earnings per share is expected to be immaterial in 2021, approximately two cents accretive in 2022 and increasingly accretive thereafter. On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be dilutive in 2021 and less dilutive or increasingly accretive thereafter, as the case may be, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related net charges.

Lumenis LTD is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel. Additional information about this transaction is available on the events and presentations section of the Boston Scientific investor relations website.

