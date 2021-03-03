>
Kellogg's Reinvents Two Fan-Favorite Cracker Brands: All-New ClubÂ® Crisps and Town HouseÂ® Dipping Thins

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:K -0.23%

The two new thinner, crispier cracker innovations are hitting shelves this month

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg's Crackers is offering two delicious new ways to make the most of your snack breaks with the introduction of Club® Crisps and Town House® Dipping Thins. Both varieties are thinner and crispier versions of fan-favorite brands, giving snack lovers more opportunities to customize their snacking experiences throughout the day.

Kellogg is putting a new spin on two fan-favorite brands: Club® Crisps and Town House® Dipping Thins. (Photo Credit: Kellogg Company)

  • Club Crisps – Club Crisps are delightfully munchable, light, crisp and thin crackers that melt in your mouth and leave you craving the next bite. Available in Sea Salt and Ranch flavors, there's something for everyone in the family. And with no artificial flavors or colors, mom can feel good about giving it to everyone. It's a snacking win all around! Located in the cracker aisle at your favorite retailer, Club Crisps are bagged, perfect for "me" and "we" snacking sessions.
  • Town House Dipping Thins – With a unique spoon-shaped design, Town House Dipping Thins support mess-free dipping so that you can effortlessly snack any time of any day — from busy workdays to weekend hangouts. These thin, crispy, dippable crackers feature two flavors: Sea Salt and Black Pepper. So, go ahead, take a break and enjoy these perfectly balanced flavors to complement your favorite dip.

"Our innovation and research & development teams are continuously re-imagining our iconic crackers, looking for ways to give snack lovers even more ways to enjoy our brands," said Zach Wyer, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "I think we really knocked it out of the park with these new Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins! Whether you're looking for a savory snack for the family or the perfect partner for your dips, you won't be disappointed with these new varieties."

Find new Club Crisps and Town House Dipping Thins at retailers nationwide starting in March. Club Crisps has a suggested retail price of $4.19 for a 7.1-ounce bag and Town House Dipping Thins has a suggested retail price of $3.89 for a 9-ounce box.

For more information, follow Club Crackers on Facebook or Instagram and Town House on Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelloggs-reinvents-two-fan-favorite-cracker-brands-all-new-club-crisps-and-town-house-dipping-thins-301239589.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company


