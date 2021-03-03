Spirit Sensation, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, Expands To 11 New States

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a successful limited launch in September 2020, the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is now officially available in over 20 states across the country, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Michigan and North Carolina, among others. Created by 11th generation family distillers, Carl Nolet Jr. and Bob Nolet, the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz has no carbs, no added sugar, no artificial flavors or sweeteners, is made from 100% non-GMO grain and is only 73 calories per serving. Bubbly, bright, blooming with real botanicals, and inspired by Ketel One Botanical, the Vodka Spritz experience elevates any occasion – whether at-home or on-the-go - unfolding with fresh, subtle taste in every sip.

"We honored our family's legacy of 'quality over everything' with the development of the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, and the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive," says Carl Nolet Jr. "We created this cocktail experience to appeal to the mindful consumer, just as we did with Ketel One Botanical, now with the added convenience of a can."

Since the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz hit shelves, consumers have eagerly visited local liquor stores and tapped delivery services to stock their at-home bar carts with the sippable canned cocktail. Influential brand partners such as female-empowerment squad, the LadyGang, and lifestyle leader Sydel Curry-Lee, quickly gave their stamp of approval too, making the Vodka Spritz their portable cocktail of choice.

"The Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz experience is fit for a variety of occasions - from moments of relaxation with family, to spending a safe, socially distanced day with friends," says Bob Nolet. "We're delighted by the enthusiasm and support of cocktail fans, and excited to be able to introduce the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz to even more people this year."

Along with no carbs, no added sugar, and no artificial flavors or sweeteners, the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz has an ABV of 3.6% and is only 73 calories per serving. It's not just what isn't in the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, but what is that makes it a breakthrough: this delightful canned cocktail is made with the same Ketel One Vodka consumers know and love.

Crafting the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz begins in Schiedam, Holland, where each batch of Ketel One Vodka is tasted and approved by a member of the Nolet family. To provide a delicious, fresh-tasting experience for consumers, the vodka, along with a unique, delicate blend of botanical and natural fruit essences are brought to the US and combined with sparkling water to finish. The result: sophisticated flavor profiles that shine in every effervescent sip; a natural and crisp taste with a soft, delicate fizz.

The Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is available in all three award-winning Ketel One Botanical varietals, and, of course, a deliciously convenient portable format:

Peach & Orange Blossom (lush peaches and bold notes of fragrant orange blossoms)

Cucumber & Mint (refreshing cucumbers and herbal tones of fresh garden mint)

Grapefruit & Rose (zesty, mouthwatering grapefruit combined with the delicate fragrance of rose petals)

With a 329-year history of creating spirits that set the standard for consumer needs, the introduction of the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is a natural evolution for the Nolet Family. The original success of Ketel One Botanical, which is made with 100% non-GMO grain, no artificial sweeteners or artificial flavors, and only 73 calories per serving, confirmed the Nolets' intuition that consumers were seeking alternatives that would complement their mindful, balanced lifestyles. With the Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, the Nolets crafted a new experience with the same heart and intentionality they brought to the development of Ketel One Botanical, marrying consumer appreciation of cocktail bar-worthy drinks and carefully selected ingredients with the growing desire for convenience. The packaging was designed to mirror the Ketel One Botanical bottles' signature beauty.

The Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz is now available in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin, for a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a 4-pack and $3.99 for a single.

