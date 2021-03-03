Sierra Oncology to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

—HC Wainwright Life Sciences Conference beginning at 7:00 am ET on March 9th—

—Roth Conference at 10:00 am ET on March 15th—

—Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 1:50 pm ET on March 17th—

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer, today announced that company executives will participate in three investor conferences in March 2021. Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Sierra will provide a company update at the HC Wainwright Life Sciences Conference and the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference; Barbara Klencke, MD, Chief Development Officer will participate in a panel discussion at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference.

Presentation Details:



Conference: HC Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference Presenter: Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chief Executive Officer Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Time: On Demand Viewing starting at 7:00 am ET



Conference: Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference Presenter: Barbara Klencke, MD, Chief Development Officer Session: Large Market Opportunities in RARE Hematologic & Inflammatory Disease Date: Monday, March 15, 2021 Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET



Conference: Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference Presenter: Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chief Executive Officer Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Time: 1:50 pm – 2:20 pm ET

All three presentations will be webcast and available at the times noted above on the Investors section of Sierra's corporate website in the Events & Webcast tab.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company on a quest to deliver targeted therapies that treat rare forms of cancer. We harness our deep scientific expertise to identify compounds that target the root cause of disease to advance targeted therapies with assets on the leading edge of cancer biology. Our team takes an evidence-based approach to understand the limitations of current treatments and explore new ways to change the cancer treatment paradigm. Together we are transforming promise into patient impact.

For more information, visit www.SierraOncology.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's expectations from current data, anticipated clinical development activities, expected timing and success of enrollment of MOMENTUM and potential benefits of momelotinib. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the risk that Sierra Oncology's cash resources may be insufficient to fund its current operating plans and it may be unable to raise additional capital when needed, the risk that disruptions and impacts of COVID-19 will be significant and lengthy, Sierra Oncology may be unable to successfully develop and commercialize momelotinib, momelotinib may not demonstrate safety and efficacy or otherwise produce positive results, Sierra Oncology may experience delays in the clinical development of momelotinib, Sierra Oncology may be unable to acquire additional assets to build a pipeline of additional product candidates, Sierra Oncology's third-party manufacturers may cause its supply of materials to become limited or interrupted or fail to be of satisfactory quantity or quality, Sierra Oncology may be unable to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technologies and momelotinib and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Sierra Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Sierra Oncology undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sierra-oncology-to-present-at-three-upcoming-investor-conferences-301239049.html

SOURCE Sierra Oncology