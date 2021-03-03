Trimble Introduces Siteworks SE Starter Edition Site Positioning Software for Construction Surveying

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the Trimble® Siteworks SE Starter Edition, an entry-level, easy-to-use construction surveying software at an affordable price point. Using a construction GNSS receiver, a supervisor, foreman, grade checker or site engineer can easily check a grade, slope or alignment and navigate the project more accurately and in less time than with traditional survey methods. Budget-conscious contractors can realize a quick return on investment by giving more personnel on the jobsite access to survey technology, enabling more productive and efficient field crews.

Low-Cost, Scalable Construction Surveying

Trimble Siteworks SE Software is a simplified version of Trimble Siteworks Software, intended for users who do not require a full feature set and are interested in a lower-cost version to connect to GNSS only. The same colorful graphics, natural interactions and gestures, and self-discovery features found in Trimble Siteworks make the software easy to learn, so both experienced and new users can get up-to-speed quickly.

Using the same data folder structure, file formats and workflows, Trimble Siteworks SE Software is fully compatible with Trimble Siteworks Software. Contractors can easily upgrade to the full version, making Siteworks SE an ideal entry point into construction technology for surveying.

"The Trimble Siteworks SE Starter Edition is an important addition to our site positioning portfolio," said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Civil Construction, "With a lower cost-of-entry, the software is scalable and makes it easy for contractors to upgrade to more advanced Trimble Siteworks Positioning Systems as soon as their needs change."

Powerful Software, Flexible Hardware

Trimble Siteworks SE Software is ideal for contractors who want to determine their location on a project, see cut/fill values to a design surface or alignment, or visualize constructible models in 3D. Users can easily measure feature (non-surface) points, lines and areas, or navigate to points, lines and alignments, and create PDF reports. In vehicle mode, users can capture high-accuracy measurements on steep slopes from a moving vehicle. Trimble Siteworks SE is compatible with a wide range of GNSS hardware configurations to meet the contractor's business needs and budget requirements.

Connected Construction

By connecting the field and the office, contractors can improve efficiency and productivity, while minimizing wasted time and expense. Trimble Siteworks SE can share up-to-date information wirelessly between the field and the office to increase operational efficiency and reduce downtime.

Availability

Trimble Siteworks SE Starter Edition Software is now available globally through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/siteworks.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

