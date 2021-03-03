>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ituran Location and Control Ltd Announces Distribution of a Dividend

March 03, 2021 | About: FRA:I4L +2.26% NAS:ITRN +1.12% STU:I4L +0%

PR Newswire

AZOUR, Israel, March 3, 2021

AZOUR, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) announced that the Board of Directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.48 per share, totaling approximately US$10 million. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2021. The Company will pay the dividend out on April 6, 2021 net of taxes at the rate of 25%.

In its decision to approve the distribution of the cash dividend, the Board of Directors examined whether the Company meets the distribution criteria according to Israeli law. The Board of Directors concluded that the abovementioned distribution will not undermine the Company's ability to keep performing in its current course of business or future plans, and is able to meet its undertakings when due.

Retained earnings as of December 31, 2020, prior to the distribution was US$ 127.7 million and retained earnings will reach US$ 117.7 million after the distribution. The Board of Directors emphasized that as of December 31, 2020, the Company had a cash balance in hand of US$72.2 million. The Company also had long-term debt of US$ 34.1 million and credit from banking institutions of US$ 20.4 million. As of December 31, 2020, the Company's current assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) were in the sum of US$ 107.3 million and current liabilities were in the sum of US$ 112.7 million.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

[email protected]

Deputy CEO &VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein

[email protected]

GK Investor & Public Relations

(US) +1 646 688 3559

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-announces-distribution-of-a-dividend-301239569.html

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)