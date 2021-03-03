>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

I-Mab to Report Financial Results for the Full Year 2020 and Provide Corporate Update on March 29, 2021

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:IMAB -1.32%

Conference Call Scheduled for March 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET with Pre-Registration Required

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 3, 2021

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Monday, March 29, 2021, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 a.m. ET.

I-MAB Logo (PRNewsfoto/I-Mab Biopharma)

Conference Call and Webcast Information

I-Mab will host a live conference call and webcast on March 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4848159

Conference ID:

4848159

Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website for one year after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please call +1-855-452-5696 (U.S.), +61-2-8199-0299 (International), 400-632-2162 (Mainland China), or 800-963-117 (Hong Kong). The conference ID number for the replay is 4848159.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
E-mail: [email protected]
Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-report-financial-results-for-the-full-year-2020-and-provide-corporate-update-on-march-29-2021-301239583.html

SOURCE I-Mab


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)