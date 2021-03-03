IceCure to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

CAESAREA, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing without the need for surgery, today announced that the Company will present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is being held virtually from March 9-10, 2021.

IceCure Medical will be presenting information on its flagship ProSense System, an effective Liquid Nitrogen (LN2) cryoablation solution, capable of destroying tumors safely, quickly, and painlessly, without the need for surgery. "I am delighted to be able to participate in H.C. Waingwright's virtual event, that will truly reach a global audience in order to advance investment in the field of Life Sciences", stated IceCure Medical CEO, Eyal Shamir.

The presentation will feature the company's CEO, Eyal Shamir, and CFO/COO Ronen Tsmierman. It will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A recording of the presentation will be available on the " News " section of the IceCure website following the conference. For those interested in attending, visit the H.C. Wainwright Conference site to register.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with IceCure Medical at the H.C. Wainwright Conference, you can do so through the "meeting management" section of the conference portal or please email [email protected] for banking meeting and general information, or email [email protected] for research or investor meetings.

About IceCure Medical

Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (TASE: ICCM), develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing about completing the Transaction is Forward-Looking Information, as defined in the Securities Law, which depends on factors outside the Company's control, including the General Meeting's approval of the Transaction and receiving TASE's approval to list the securities for trading. In addition, the statements about listing the Company shares for trading on NASDAQ without the need for a concurrent public offering depend on factors that are outside the Company's control, including the Company meeting NASDAQ rules and provisions at the time of listing, market conditions, receiving the SEC's approval for the listing document and the document's entry into effect. In view of the foregoing, this information might not materialize or materialize significantly differently than described above.

