>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

IceCure to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

March 03, 2021 | About: XTAE:ICCM +2.47%

PR Newswire

CAESAREA, Israel, March 3, 2021

CAESAREA, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IceCure Medical Ltd. (TASE: ICCM) ("IceCure" or the "Company"), developer of the next generation cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing without the need for surgery, today announced that the Company will present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is being held virtually from March 9-10, 2021.

IceCure Medical will be presenting information on its flagship ProSense System, an effective Liquid Nitrogen (LN2) cryoablation solution, capable of destroying tumors safely, quickly, and painlessly, without the need for surgery. "I am delighted to be able to participate in H.C. Waingwright's virtual event, that will truly reach a global audience in order to advance investment in the field of Life Sciences", stated IceCure Medical CEO, Eyal Shamir.

The presentation will feature the company's CEO, Eyal Shamir, and CFO/COO Ronen Tsmierman. It will be available on-demand through the H.C. Wainwright conference portal, starting at 7 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. A recording of the presentation will be available on the "News" section of the IceCure website following the conference. For those interested in attending, visit the H.C. Wainwright Conference site to register.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with IceCure Medical at the H.C. Wainwright Conference, you can do so through the "meeting management" section of the conference portal or please email [email protected] for banking meeting and general information, or email [email protected] for research or investor meetings.

About IceCure Medical
Founded in 2006, Israel-based IceCure Medical (TASE: ICCM), develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors (benign and cancerous) by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. Its minimally-invasive technology is a safe and effective alternative to hospital surgical tumor removal that is easily performed in a relatively short procedure. The system is marketed and sold worldwide, after receiving FDA and CE approvals. To learn more, please visit: www.icecure-medical.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The foregoing about completing the Transaction is Forward-Looking Information, as defined in the Securities Law, which depends on factors outside the Company's control, including the General Meeting's approval of the Transaction and receiving TASE's approval to list the securities for trading. In addition, the statements about listing the Company shares for trading on NASDAQ without the need for a concurrent public offering depend on factors that are outside the Company's control, including the Company meeting NASDAQ rules and provisions at the time of listing, market conditions, receiving the SEC's approval for the listing document and the document's entry into effect. In view of the foregoing, this information might not materialize or materialize significantly differently than described above.

Communication Contact:
Tlalit Bussi Tel Tzure
VP BD & Marketing
IceCure Medical Ltd
972.54.565.0737
[email protected]

IR Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
T: 212.915.2568 | M: 917.749.1494
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icecure-to-present-at-the-hc-wainwright-global-life-sciences-conference-301239598.html

SOURCE IceCure Medical Ltd


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)