OTC Markets Group Welcomes Apollo Healthcare Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSX: AHC) (OTCQX: AHCCF), the largest Private Label and Control Label Personal Care Manufacturer in Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Apollo Healthcare Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Apollo Healthcare Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AHCCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Apollo Healthcare Corp. (www.apollohealthcarecorp.com)

Apollo Healthcare Corp, doing business as Apollo Health and Beauty Care, is one of the largest private label personal care manufacturers in North America, developing and manufacturing retailer branded and private label products for major North American retailers. The Company's products are sold in tens of thousands of stores across North America and its customer base spans across North American grocery, drug, and mass merchandise retailers, users as well as wholesale clubs. In addition to private label, the Company manufacturers products on a contract basis for many of its clients.

B.Riley Securities acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

