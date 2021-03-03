>
RISE Education to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 16, 2021

March 03, 2021 | About: NAS:REDU +0%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 3, 2021

BEIJING, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced it plans to release its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Conference call preregistration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4356956. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be accessible through March 23, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Mainland China:

400-6322-162

Hong Kong:

+852-3051-2780

Conference ID:

# 4356956

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the "subject-based learning" philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and thirteen to eighteen, respectively. The Company's highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Aaron Li
RISE Education
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 8559-9191

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-education-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-on-march-16-2021-301239250.html

SOURCE RISE Education Cayman Ltd


