Protagonist Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

NEWARK, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX), today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 10 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

To access the live call, dial 1-844-515-9178 (U.S./Canada) or 1-614-999-9313 (International) and refer to conference ID #: 7756175. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com. The replay will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the call.

About Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based new chemical entities in different stages of development. PTG-300 is an injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional oral peptide interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates are in development: PN-235, in a Phase 1 study, and PN-232, in the late preclinical stage. PN-943 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. The Company utilizes a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.

