Kintara Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Mario Lacouture to Scientific Advisory Board for Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Mario Lacouture, M.D. to the REM-001 Scientific Advisory Board with the initial focus in Cutaneous Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMBC).

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Lacouture to our CMBC focused Scientific Advisory Board as we prepare REM-001, our photodynamic therapy platform, for late-stage pivotal testing in this debilitating oncology indication," commented Saiid Zarrabian, Kintara's Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working closely with Dr. Lacouture, utilizing his experience as a leading expert in the treatment of CMBC to ensure REM-001's pivotal clinical trial is optimally designed and executed."

Dr. Lacouture is the Director of the Oncodermatology Program at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. He is a well-known lecturer in the U.S. and abroad on dermatologic conditions as a result of cancer therapies. He founded a clinical program that encompasses patient care, education, and research on dermatologic care to minimize the development of side effects in cancer patients and survivors. In 2012, CancerCare named Dr. Lacouture Physician of the Year for his contributions to the education of people living with cancer and has been on Castle-Connolly and New York Magazine's list of Top Doctors (2014-2021). He has published over 260 articles in peer-reviewed journals and is the author of the patient-directed book "Dr. Lacouture's Skin Care Guide for People Living with Cancer" and the textbook for healthcare providers "Dermatologic Principles and Practice in Oncology." Dr. Lacouture received his medical degree from Javeriana University in Bogota, Colombia. He completed an internship in General Surgery at The Cleveland Clinic, residency in dermatology at The University of Chicago, and postdoctoral work at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

About Kintara

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara (Nasdaq: KTRA) is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with rare unmet medical needs. Kintara is currently developing two Phase 3-ready therapeutics, VAL-083 for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and REM-001 for CMBC.

VAL-083 is a "first-in-class", small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM.

REM-001 is a proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 therapy has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. With clinical efficacy of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions and an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications, Kintara is advancing the REM-001 CMBC program to late-stage pivotal testing.

For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on Twitter at @Kintara_Thera, Facebook and Linkedin .

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and the GBM AGILE study. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations and clinical trials; the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS

Investors

CORE IR

516-222-2560

[email protected]

Media

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintara-therapeutics-appoints-dr-mario-lacouture-to-scientific-advisory-board-for-cutaneous-metastatic-breast-cancer-301239425.html

SOURCE Kintara Therapeutics