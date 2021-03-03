Lantern Pharma to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on March 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET

DALLAS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to improve cancer drug discovery and development, and identify patients who will benefit from its portfolio of targeted oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. ET to discuss financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

The call will be led by Panna Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by other members of the management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call via teleconference or online.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will also be accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2460/40269. Web participants should register 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the Lantern Pharma website for 45 days.

Replay Details

A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. ET on April 10, 2021.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the revitalization, refocusing and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. We leverage advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using our proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Our current pipeline of three drugs, with two programs in clinical stages and two in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. We believe that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Our team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lanternpharma.com or follow the company on Twitter @lanternpharma.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

