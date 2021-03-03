Dignitana expands agreement with GenesisCare to include United States

STOCKHOLM, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitana AB , global leader in scalp cooling innovation, announced today an agreement signed with GenesisCare to expand their preferred provider network for DigniCap scalp cooling systems to include GenesisCare locations in the United States. The expansion comes on the heels of an initial agreement covering GenesisCare in Australia that wasannounced in December. The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy in patients with solid tumors.

Australian-headquartered GenesisCare specializes in the delivery of oncology treatment and is one of the largest networks of integrated oncology care in the world. The network has over 5,000 doctors across 440 locations globally with centers in Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain and the United States. Kicking off the U.S. implementation, DigniCap Delta installations will begin in Florida this spring.

GenesisCare performed a detailed assessment of DigniCap Delta and was selected Dignitana as the preferred provider based on improved patient outcomes, ease of use for clinical staff, and the use of single patient cooling wraps facilitating COVID-19 protocols.

"The success of the DigniCap clinical evaluation in Australia has been quite impressive and we are eager to make this technology available to a wider audience," said Alyson Tiedeman, GenesisCare U.S. Regional Leader East Florida. "We are committed to providing best in class care for our patients and our partnership with Dignitana provides significant value to our medical oncology patients."

"GenesisCare is known for exemplary patient care and we are honored to have them on our growing list of DigniCap providers around the globe," said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO. "Quality of life is extremely important for cancer patients. As awareness of the efficacy of DigniCap increases, demand for this life-changing treatment is growing as well."

