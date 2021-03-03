Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 2, 2021

LUXEMBOURG, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant S.A. (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company (the "Company"), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "General Meeting") is to be held on April 2, 2021.

The General Meeting will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the related limitations on travel and large gatherings, the Company is taking precautionary measures in line with the guidance from public health authorities and therefore encourages you to opt for voting by ballot paper or submitting your votes through a broker, as detailed in the Convening Notice.The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meeting, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meeting are availablein the investors section on the Company's website, www.globant.com.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 16,250 employees and we are present in 16 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

, , and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Paula Conde & Amit Singh, Globant

[email protected]

(877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

[email protected]

(877) 215-5230

