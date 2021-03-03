P&O Cruises to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer

UK cruises to go on sale later this month
MIAMI, March 3, 2021
MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises will offer a series of short break and week-long UK cruises as "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer. The cruises will go on sale later in March.
P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end. Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.
"Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.
"These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine. More details of dates, prices and the experience on board will be announced later this month, but they will, of course, all have flexibility so guests can book with confidence.
"We hope that the UK "ultimate escape" staycation option will have wide appeal and we will do our utmost to make it a very special time. There really will be something for everyone and the opportunity to spend precious and much-longed for time with family and friends.
"In order to offer these UK breaks it does mean that unfortunately we need to cancel some of our current published programme of holidays this summer. Cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.
"We remain in very close contact with the UK Government and associated bodies as we monitor the latest situation and guidance on travel. From the moment we see travel restrictions lifting we will begin the significant logistical task to re-start our operations. It will take some time for the first ship to return to service, followed by the phased return of the remaining fleet. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back on board with the protection of effective protocols to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all crew and guests.
"I really am so sorry for the disappointment these cancellations will cause but hope that the new UK cruises will enable everyone to enjoy a wonderful holiday this summer."
All guests whose cruises have been cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of what they paid. This 125% Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking.
Alternatively, 100% refund is available through the form on www.pocruises.com and may be requested until December 2021.
About P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail.
In 2021, P&O Cruises will launch Iona its first Excel class ship. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona.
P&O Cruises second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona is named Arvia, meaning from the seashore, and will join the fleet in December 2022. Arvia is an innovative and future-focused ship and will offer outstanding, varied and contemporary holidays. Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board.
With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.
The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).
For further images visit: https://www.pocruisespresspictures.com/
*Holidays which will be cancelled due to current guidance are detailed below
Ship
Cruise
Departure date
Destination
Nts
Arcadia
J105
20-May-21
Western Mediterranean
18
J106
07-Jun-21
Cruise Break
4
J107
11-Jun-21
Iceland
14
J108
25-Jun-21
Norway Fjord
12
J109
07-Jul-21
Cruise Break
4
J110
11-Jul-21
Norway Fjord
12
J111
23-Jul-21
British Isles
12
J112
04-Aug-21
Arctic Circle
23
J113
27-Aug-21
Central Mediterranean
19
Ship
Cruise
Departure date
Destination
Nts
Aurora
R105
24-Apr-21
Southern Cruise Break
7
R106
01-May-21
Central Mediterranean
19
R107
20-May-21
Baltic
16
R108
05-Jun-21
Norway Fjord
12
R109
17-Jun-21
Central Mediterranean
19
R110
06-Jul-21
Iceland
14
R111
20-Jul-21
Baltic
16
R112
05-Aug-21
Norway Fjord
12
R113
17-Aug-21
Baltic
16
Ship
Cruise
Departure date
Destination
Nts
Azura
A109
29-Apr-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A109A
29-Apr-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A109B
06-May-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A109C
06-May-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A110
13-May-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A110A
13-May-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A110B
20-May-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A110C
20-May-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A111
27-May-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A111A
27-May-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A111B
03-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A111C
03-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A112
10-Jun-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A112A
10-Jun-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A112B
17-Jun-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A112C
17-Jun-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A113
24-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A113A
24-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A113B
01-Jul-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A113C
01-Jul-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A114
08-Jul-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A114A
08-Jul-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A114B
15-Jul-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A114C
15-Jul-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A115
22-Jul-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A115A
22-Jul-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A115B
29-Jul-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A115C
29-Jul-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A116
05-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A116A
05-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A116B
12-Aug-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A116C
12-Aug-21
Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A117
19-Aug-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
A117A
19-Aug-21
Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A117B
26-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
7
A117C
26-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)
14
Ship
Cruise
Departure date
Destination
Nts
Britannia
B111
25-Apr-21
Atlantic Coast
13
B112
08-May-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B113
22-May-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B114
05-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B115
19-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B116
03-Jul-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B117
17-Jul-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B118
31-Jul-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B119
14-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B120
28-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean
14
B121
11-Sep-21
Western Mediterranean
14
Ship
Cruise
Departure date
Destination
Nts
Iona
G111
24-Apr-21
Norway Fjord
7
G112
01-May-21
Norway Fjord
7
G113
08-May-21
Norway Fjord
7
G114
15-May-21
Norway Fjord
7
G115
22-May-21
Norway Fjord
7
G116
29-May-21
Norway Fjord
7
G117
05-Jun-21
Norway Fjord
7
G118
12-Jun-21
Norway Fjord
7
G119
19-Jun-21
Norway Fjord
7
G120
26-Jun-21
Norway Fjord
7
G121
03-Jul-21
Norway Fjord
7
G122
10-Jul-21
Norway Fjord
7
G123
17-Jul-21
Norway Fjord
7
G124
24-Jul-21
Norway Fjord
7
G125
31-Jul-21
Norway Fjord
7
G126
07-Aug-21
Norway Fjord
7
G127
14-Aug-21
Norway Fjord
7
G128
21-Aug-21
Norway Fjord
7
G129
28-Aug-21
Norway Fjord
7
G130
04-Sep-21
Norway Fjord
7
G131
11-Sep-21
Norway Fjord
7
G132
18-Sep-21
Norway Fjord
7
Ship
Cruise
Departure date
Destination
Nts
Ventura
N108
30-Apr-21
Short Break (Round Trip)
2
N109
02-May-21
Western Mediterranean
14
N110
16-May-21
Baltic
14
N111
30-May-21
Western Mediterranean
14
N112
13-Jun-21
Baltic
14
N113
27-Jun-21
Western Mediterranean
14
N114
11-Jul-21
Baltic
14
N115
25-Jul-21
Western Mediterranean
14
N116
08-Aug-21
Baltic
14
N117
22-Aug-21
Western Mediterranean
14
