Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

Their forward-looking valuations are trading below the S&P 500's historical average

March 03, 2021 | About: TM +0.27% BBVA +2.53% ORAN -0.6%

The following three securities could be of interest to investors, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Toyota Motor Corp

The first stock that qualifies is Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), a Japanese automaker.

Toyota has a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.54 (versus the industry median of 13.96), which results from Tuesday's closing price of $149.21 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share (EPS) of approximately $14.16 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has risen by nearly 13.17% over the past year for a market capitalization of $208.59 billion and a 52-week range of $108.01 to $163.37.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $168.53 per share for the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

The second stock that qualifies is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA), a Bilbao, Spain-based bank serving private and business clients in Spain and internationally.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.15 (versus the industry median of 11.93), which derives from Tuesday's closing price of $5.53 per share and analyst expectations for EPS of approximately 49.6 cents for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has risen by 13.32% over the past year for a market capitalization of $36.79 billion and a 52-week range of $2.49 to $5.86.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $5.82 per share for this stock.

Orange SA

The third stock that qualifies is Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN), a French telecommunications operator serving consumers, businesses, organizations and institutions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Orange SA has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.57 (versus the industry median of 19.31), which derives from Tuesday's closing price of $11.74 per share and analysts' expectations for EPS of approximately $1.23 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has declined by 16.26% over the past year for a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a 52-week range of $9.93 to $14.04.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $16.29 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Comments

