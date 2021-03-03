A Trio of Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratio Stock Picks

The following three securities could be of interest to investors, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

Toyota Motor Corp

The first stock that qualifies is Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM), a Japanese automaker.

Toyota has a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.54 (versus the industry median of 13.96), which results from Tuesday's closing price of $149.21 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share (EPS) of approximately $14.16 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has risen by nearly 13.17% over the past year for a market capitalization of $208.59 billion and a 52-week range of $108.01 to $163.37.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $168.53 per share for the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

The second stock that qualifies is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA), a Bilbao, Spain-based bank serving private and business clients in Spain and internationally.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.15 (versus the industry median of 11.93), which derives from Tuesday's closing price of $5.53 per share and analyst expectations for EPS of approximately 49.6 cents for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has risen by 13.32% over the past year for a market capitalization of $36.79 billion and a 52-week range of $2.49 to $5.86.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 4 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $5.82 per share for this stock.

Orange SA

The third stock that qualifies is Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN), a French telecommunications operator serving consumers, businesses, organizations and institutions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Orange SA has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9.57 (versus the industry median of 19.31), which derives from Tuesday's closing price of $11.74 per share and analysts' expectations for EPS of approximately $1.23 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock price has declined by 16.26% over the past year for a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a 52-week range of $9.93 to $14.04.

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 6 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight median rating with an average price target of $16.29 per share for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

