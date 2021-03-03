>
180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Chairman and CEO Kevin Rendino Bought $146,361 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: TURN -0.8%

Chairman and CEO of 180 Degree Capital Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Rendino (insider trades) bought 19,886 shares of TURN on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $7.36 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $146,361.

180 Degree Capital Corp is a non-diversified management investment company operating as a business development company. It invests in companies commercializing and integrating products enabled by disruptive technologies in the life sciences. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a market cap of $76.551 million; its shares were traded at around $7.379300 with a P/E ratio of 65.89 and P/S ratio of 15.00. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with 180 Degree Capital Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Kevin Rendino bought 19,886 shares of TURN stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $7.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Treasurer, Secretary Alicia M Gift bought 500 shares of TURN stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $7.33. The price of the stock has increased by 0.67% since.
  • President Daniel B Wolfe bought 4,001 shares of TURN stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $7.35. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.
  • VP, Head of Fund Development Robert E Bigelow Iii bought 650 shares of TURN stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $7.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TURN, click here

.

Comments

