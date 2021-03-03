>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Agree Realty Corp (ADC) CFO, EVP & Secretary Simon Leopold Bought $127,500 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: ADC -0.38%

CFO, EVP & Secretary of Agree Realty Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Simon Leopold (insider trades) bought 2,000 shares of ADC on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $63.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $127,500.

Agree Realty Corporation is engaged in real estate activities primarily in the United States. It manages retail properties for the purpose of generating shareholders income on a consistent basis. Agree Realty Corp has a market cap of $4.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.490000 with a P/E ratio of 36.49 and P/S ratio of 13.37. The dividend yield of Agree Realty Corp stocks is 4.44%. Agree Realty Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Agree Realty Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Agree Realty Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of ADC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $63.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO, EVP & Secretary Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of ADC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $63.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director John Jr Rakolta bought 10,000 shares of ADC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $63.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.
  • Director John Jr Rakolta bought 19,525 shares of ADC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $63.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.
  • Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 300 shares of ADC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $62.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)