Agree Realty Corp (ADC) CFO, EVP & Secretary Simon Leopold Bought $127,500 of Shares

Agree Realty Corporation is engaged in real estate activities primarily in the United States. It manages retail properties for the purpose of generating shareholders income on a consistent basis. Agree Realty Corp has a market cap of $4.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.490000 with a P/E ratio of 36.49 and P/S ratio of 13.37. The dividend yield of Agree Realty Corp stocks is 4.44%. Agree Realty Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Agree Realty Corp the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Agree Realty Corp. .

President & CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of ADC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $63.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.

CFO, EVP & Secretary Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of ADC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $63.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.41% since.

Director John Jr Rakolta bought 10,000 shares of ADC stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $63.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

Director John Jr Rakolta bought 19,525 shares of ADC stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $63.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.22% since.

Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 300 shares of ADC stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $62.93. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

