Skye Bioscience to Present at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

San Diego, Calif., March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. ( SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, announced today that Punit Dhillon, CEO, Skye Bioscience will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, March 09, 2021. Mr. Dhillon will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Date: March 09, 2021

Time: 7:00 AM EST

The presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Skye Bioscience website at www.skyebioscience.com .

About Skye Bioscience, Inc.

Skye Bioscience Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet needs. The company’s lead molecule, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated potential as a new class of therapy to lower intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or elevated intraocular pressure that is superior to currently available drugs. For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com .

CONTACT

Karam Takhar

VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (858) 410-0266

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our product development, business strategy, relocation of corporate headquarters, timing of clinical trials and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Such statements and other statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price could be materially negatively affected. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology including “anticipated,” “contemplates,” “goal,” “focus,” “aims,” “intends,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “challenge,” “predictable,” “will,” “would,” “may” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. We operate in a rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. As a result, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements the Emerald may make. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, our capital resources, uncertainty regarding the results of future testing and development efforts and other risks that are described in the Risk Factors section of Emerald’ most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by law, Emerald disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.