Addus HomeCare To Participate In Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference

March 03, 2021

PR Newswire

FRISCO, Texas, March 3, 2021

FRISCO, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addus HomeCare Corporation (Nasdaq: ADUS), a provider of home care services, today announced that Dirk Allison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Poff, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Brad Bickham, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the Stephens 2021 Virtual Best Ideas Conference on March 10, 2021.

In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company's presentation available under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.addus.com, starting at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. An online replay will also be available on the Company's website for one month, beginning approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare is a provider of home care services that primarily include personal care services that assist with activities of daily living, as well as hospice and home health services. Addus HomeCare's consumers are primarily persons who, without these services, are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Addus HomeCare's payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, managed care organizations, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus HomeCare currently provides home care services to approximately 44,000 consumers through 212 locations across 22 states. For more information, please visit www.addus.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/addus-homecare-to-participate-in-stephens-2021-virtual-best-ideas-conference-301239781.html

SOURCE Addus HomeCare Corporation


