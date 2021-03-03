Peet's Coffee Partners with Beyond MeatÂ® and JUST Egg to Roll Out The Everything Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich Nationwide

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peet's Coffee®, together with Beyond Meat® and JUST Egg, today announced the launch of the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich as part of its 2021 Spring menu, harnessing the plant-based movement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Beyond Meat and JUST Egg to bring Peetniks a delicious breakfast sandwich made with all plant-based ingredients," said Lori Fulmer, Senior Food R&D Manager of Peet's. "As consumers continue to demand more plant-based options we have expanded beyond alternative dairy, setting our sights on a plant-based breakfast sandwich that is not only better for the planet, but also every bite as delicious as your typical animal-based breakfast sandwich."

Plant-Forward: A First in the Category

The plant-based food market is booming. With 79% of millennial consumers choosing to actively reduce their meat consumption,1 demand for plant-based innovation is growing at a rapid pace. While other coffee retailers have introduced options that feature plant-based meats paired with conventional cheese and egg, the new Peet's Everything Plant-Based Sandwich features all plant-based ingredients, leveraging the power of the Beyond Breakfast Sausage®, JUST Egg Folded, and vegan cheddar.

"We're thrilled to partner with Peet's Coffee to introduce Beyond Breakfast Sausage as part of their new plant-based sandwich item. Together, we are increasing accessibility and providing more choice to help meet the growing consumer demand for delicious plant-based options," said Tim Smith, VP of Foodservice Sales, Beyond Meat.

As a leader in plant-based meat, Beyond Meat uses simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, gluten or cholesterol to make its irresistible Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty. Seasoned with a blend of savory herbs and spices, the Beyond Breakfast Sausage® provides the craveable taste and texture of traditional pork sausage but with less saturated fat and sodium. Delicious, and sustainable, JUST Egg Folded is made entirely of plants and contains as much protein as a conventional chicken egg. Not to mention, the plant-based JUST Egg uses 98% less water, has a 93% smaller carbon footprint, and uses 86% less land than conventional animal sources.

"Peet's Coffee isn't just satisfied with checking the box on plant-based," said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just. "They understand the importance delivering a high-quality, delicious offering for their consumer and we couldn't be more thrilled that JUST Egg met their expectations."

The Everything Plant-Based Sandwich, which boasts 21 grams of protein to keep you feeling satisfied and energized, is available across participating Peet's coffeebars on 3/3/2021.

Everything Plant-Based Sandwich: A fresh twist on a classic breakfast sandwich that combines a savory plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, plant-based JUST Egg, and melted plant-based cheddar on an everything bagel thin. Made without eggs. Made without dairy. Fully vegan. Fully delicious.

Ringing in Spring with Oat Milk Goodness

Peet's Cold Brew Oat Lattes will be joined this Spring by the new, limited edition Golden Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte and a feature of the top selling, Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte. The Golden Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte features turmeric and honey as the star ingredients, offering a refreshing and vibrant take on consumers' cold brew routine. The following 2021 Spring beverages are handcrafted and available across participating Peet's coffeebars, starting 3/3/2021:

Golden Spice Cold Brew Oat Latte: Earthy turmeric, cinnamon sugar, sweet honey and oat milk are blended together and topped off with Peet's original cold brew. Available until 6/1/2021.

Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte – Feature Menu Item: Cinnamon sugar and creamy oat milk are blended together and topped with Peet's original cold brew, making the ideal afternoon treat.

To learn more, visit peets.com/spring . To order the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich and Cold Brew Oat Lattes online for pickup and delivery, visit pickup.peets.com .

About Peet's Coffee:

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the "Big Bang of coffee," Peet's Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world's best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet's influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet's is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet's operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com . Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets .

About Beyond Meat:

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 31, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and @BeyondMeatOfficial on TikTok.

About Eat Just, Inc.:

Eat Just, Inc. is on a mission to build a food system where everyone eats well. The company's world-class team of scientists and researchers leverage a one-of-a-kind discovery platform for food ingredient innovation and Michelin-starred chefs combine these discoveries with decades of culinary expertise to create delicious, accessible, healthier and more sustainable products. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies," Entrepreneur's "100 Brilliant Companies," CNBC's "Disruptor 50" and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Eat Just's flagship plant-based egg was named among Popular Science's "100 Greatest Innovations," Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" and, most recently, its new folded plant-based egg won "Best New Frozen Product" at Expo West's NEXTY Awards and Delicious Living's "Best Bite Awards." For more information, visit http://ju.st .

