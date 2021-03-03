>
DoorDash to Present at Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

March 03, 2021 | About: NYSE:DASH -7.12%

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) today announced that it will present at Deutsche Bank's 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET. Vice President of Investor Relations Andy Hargreaves will participate in a fireside chat at the conference. Interested parties can view the live and recorded webcast at ir.doordash.com.

About DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

