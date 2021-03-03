Sonim Technologies and Energy Electronics Announce New Distribution Agreement in North America

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today a new partnership with Energy Electronics, LLC, a premier distributor of corporate communications devices. This partnership will make the Sonim RS80 SmartScanner tablet and RS60 SmartScanner handheld accessible across North America.

"We will now be able to serve and provide advanced tools to a broader range of clients through innovative technology in a space that is currently dominated by out-of-date analog solutions," said Yisroel Teitlebaum, President, Energy Electronics. "Sonim's SmartScanner devices will revolutionize the way logistics are handled today."

The Sonim SmartScanner devices, a 6" handheld (RS60) and an 8" tablet (RS80), feature glove-friendly touch screens, high-capacity multi-shift batteries, resistance to water and dust and a variety of additional features and capabilities to maximize functionality and improve productivity on the job. The devices can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to consumer devices as a result of proven durability while also improving the barcode scanning experience for frontline workers who need to rapidly capture large amounts of data.

"This new partnership will expand the availability of Sonim's rugged and enterprise-grade mobility solutions," said Michael Harlas, Global Channel Manager, Sonim Technologies. "There is demand for a rugged yet efficient scanning solution in demanding work environments like manufacturing, transportation and logistics. With the support of Energy Electronics, we're looking forward to filling that gap with the Sonim RS80 and RS60."

About Energy Electronics

Energy Electronics is America's premiere distributor of corporate communications devices. Founded in 2014, we've quickly grown to become one the leading sources for corporate logistic solutions in the US.

We've perfected a streamlined system of operations that enables us to move product quickly and efficiently. Our quality of service has helped us cultivate relationships with some of the biggest manufacturers in the business, and we leverage our connections to directly benefit our customers.

At Energy Electronics, it's all about providing personalized service and increasing productivity. Our ability to deliver precise and expedited results is just one reason why we continue to grow 50% year on year.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

