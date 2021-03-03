New Gracenote Personalized Imagery Solution Helps TV Services Improve Content Discovery and Drive Viewership

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, a Nielsen company (NYSE: NLSN), has launched Personalized Imagery to help video services increase engagement by presenting the most appealing program images to viewers in their user interfaces (UIs), content carousels and program guides. Leveraging Gracenote Video Descriptors including mood, theme and scenario in conjunction with cast information, the all-new imagery created by Gracenote will help optimize providers' proprietary content discovery experiences and third-party recommendation results.

With Personalized Imagery, linear and streaming TV providers and connected device makers can dynamically display program images capturing different aspects of a TV show or movie based on viewer preferences and previous consumption. For example, a theme such as "female bonding" might be the main element of a show that attracts one viewer's interest while for another, its location or the presence of a favorite supporting actor could be the primary draw. The new Gracenote solution enables services to present the best images to individual viewers as they make tune-in decisions.

Delivering highly personalized user experiences that connect viewers to the most appealing content is a challenge for TV providers seeking to improve important consumption metrics. A recent pilot by a top-five U.S. streaming service that used targeted Gracenote program images instead of standard images resulted in an 11.2% increase in time spent watching titles and a 7.7% lift in the number of titles watched.

"Viewers looking for new shows to watch today rely on program guides and UIs to browse available content choices," said Kamran Lotfi, VP, Product at Gracenote. "But a huge opportunity exists to deliver highly personalized user experiences that highlight content in ways that resonate more with viewers. With Gracenote Personalized Imagery, we are offering TV providers a proven way to increase engagement with their content and maximize viewership on their platforms."

Gracenote is the content services arm of Nielsen Media helping customers deliver next-generation content search, discovery and recommendations capabilities which connect their users to the entertainment content they will enjoy most. Gracenote Personalized Imagery is the newest product in the company's Advanced Discovery suite of services, which also includes Video Descriptors and Video Popularity Score , developed to help customers improve content discovery and drive viewership on their platforms. Together, this product suite delivers the most innovative and effective set of integrated data solutions and content IDs to power the global entertainment marketplace. For more information on Gracenote Personalized Imagery, visit https://www.gracenote.com/video/personalized-imagery/ .

About Gracenote

Gracenote, a Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) company, provides music, video and sports content and technologies to the world's hottest entertainment products and brands. Gracenote is the standard for music and video recognition and is supported by the largest source of entertainment data, featuring descriptions of more than 100 million tracks, TV listings for 85+ countries and statistics spanning more than 70 sports and 300,000 competitions per year. Gracenote is headquartered in Emeryville, Calif. and supports customers around the globe. For more information, visit www.gracenote.com.

