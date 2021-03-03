HNI Partners with Marxent for 3D Product Configurator and 3D Home Office Planner Apps

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) and Marxent announced the release of several new 3D Commerce apps. Included are a 3D Product Configurator for Hearth & Home Technologies, the HON Now 3D Room Planner and the mobile-friendly HON Home Office Scene Configurator - all created to serve consumers who are working and shopping from home.

Social distancing measures along with the nearly 50 percent* of US employees who worked from home this year have driven demand for self-service exploration and e-commerce in the home office furniture vertical. The number of Google searches for terms like "ergonomic chair" and "standing desk" grew exponentially throughout 2020, and online retailers have reported record home office furniture sales.

"Telecommuting has seen significant growth during 2020 and we expect this 'new normal' to persist. All work-from-home employees deserve comfortable office spaces at reasonable price points, tailored to their needs," said Kris Rao, Chief Information and Digital Officer for HNI. "In addition to telecommuting, consumers are investing more in their homes and remodeling projects and desire the ability to buy interior home products such as fireplaces in the most easy and interactive way. From the comfort of their own home, consumers can personalize a hearth product, preview it in real-time and request a consult with the 3D Product Configurator. We needed a partner who could make it happen quickly. Marxent's speed to market was unmatched. They helped us to launch multiple applications for us across brands in just 4 months."

"When the sudden need for socially distant shopping made 3D commerce essential for home office furniture manufacturers, we were ready to expand the utility of Marxent 3D Cloud to meet the unique needs of this category," said Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder.

"Marxent has established a track record in 3D applications for residential furniture, kitchen, bathroom, and outdoor space planning over the past three years," Besecker said. "We pivoted quickly to extend our 3D product configuration and 3D room planner innovations to a space where there was an immediate and compelling need - home office furniture and home hearth products."

"We chose Marxent not only for their visualization platforms, but also their approach to partnering. Their operation is designed to help us stay ahead of the sea of new technologies to better serve our customers," Rao said. "Marxent brings scale, speed, maturity, reusable assets, and professionalism to 3D configuration and space planning. They do it all."

To experience the new HON Scene Configurator or HON Now 3D Room Planner, visit hon.com . To try the new Heat & Glo 3D Product Configurator, visit heatnglo.com .

*" COVID-19 and Remote Work: An Early Look at US Data. " Erik Brynjolfsson, John Horton, et al. April 8, 2020.

About Marxent

Marxent is the leader in virtual selling with 3D, offering 3D product configurator and visualization apps for furniture, kitchen, bath, and outdoor. In addition to 3D Cloud, the 3D content management and workflow SaaS for ecommerce, Marxent offers a full range of white-label 3D applications to retailers and manufacturers of configurable products including 3D Room Planner for furniture retailers, 3D Kitchen Designer, 3D Bathroom Designer, 3D Office Planner, and 3D Deck Designer. Marxent 3D Cloud-powered apps enable shoppers to plan, visualize, and buy with confidence and allow retailers and manufacturers to provide shoppers with premium 3D ecommerce experiences, including 3D renders. With 3D Cloud-powered apps, buyers can visually configure, price and quote projects with multiple components and customizations. For more information, visit www.marxent.com .

About HNI Corporation

HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) is a manufacturer of workplace furnishings and residential building products, operating under two segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment is a leading global designer and provider of commercial furnishings, going to market under multiple unique brands. The Residential Building Products segment is the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of hearth products, which include a full array of gas, electric, wood, and pellet-burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings, and accessories. More information can be found on the Corporation's website at www.hnicorp.com .

About The HON Company

Since 1944, The HON Company has delivered thoughtfully created workspaces that set the stage for better work. By obsessing over tiny details and emphasizing timeless over trendy, HON designs and manufactures workplace furniture including chairs, tables, desks, cubicles and storage that make your space work. Headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, The HON Company has numerous manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the United States and markets its products through a nationwide network of loyal distribution partners. The HON Company is the largest operating company of HNI Corporation, a leading global office furniture manufacturer (NYSE: HNI). For more information, visit hon.com

About Hearth & Home Technologies

Hearth & Home Technologies®, headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., is the leading manufacturer of fireplaces, stoves and inserts. The company thrives on continual innovation and carries the industry's best and most-recognized brands, including Heat & Glo®, Heatilator®, Quadra-Fire®, Harman®, Majestic, Monessen, Vermont Castings, Outdoor Lifestyles, SimpliFire™, WoodPro and PelPro. HHT also manages Fireside Hearth & Home™ retail stores and builder design centers. More information can be found at www.hearthnhome.com.

Press Contact:

Sonia Schechter, Chief Marketing Officer for Marxent

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hni-partners-with-marxent-for-3d-product-configurator-and-3d-home-office-planner-apps-301239683.html

SOURCE Marxent Labs