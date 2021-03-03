Eat Beyond Joins Protein Industries Canada Supercluster

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that it has joined Protein Industries Canada (PIC).

PIC is an industry-led, not-for-profit organization created to position Canada as a global source of high-quality plant protein and plant-based products. PIC is one of Canada's five innovation Superclusters, which the Government of Canada put in place in 2017 to direct the investment of nearly $1 billion over five years, into five of Canada's most promising innovative industries, including the plant-based protein industry.

"Plant-based proteins are one of the original foundational aspects of this industry," said Patrick Morris, CEO of Eat Beyond. "We are fortunate to be based in Canada, which has earned its place as a leader in plant-based proteins, particularly because of the unique, high-protein crops that are grown here. PIC aligns with our mission of working with companies to help them gain pathways to customers, markets, and partnerships that they could not have accessed on their own, accelerating their progress."

PIC invests collaboratively within the industry to accelerate innovation and competitiveness in Canadian plant protein. PIC is focused on projects that have the potential to transform the agriculture and food production sector and allow Canada to secure its position as a global leader in the production of plant-based products.

Eat Beyond and its investment committee look forward to working closely with PIC to support new ventures in the space and to optimize this opportunity to access Canadian talent in the plant-based protein food tech space.

