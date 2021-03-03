Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Its 2025 Sustainability Strategy "A Commitment To The Future"

MEXICO CITY, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LABB)("Genomma Lab" or "the Company"), one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care product companies in Mexico with an expanding international presence, announces its 2025 Sustainability Strategy, underscoring the importance of sustainability in fulfilling the Company's mandate of delivering transformational products which empower customers to thrive through optimal health and well-being. This Sustainability plan reflects the Genomma Lab's mid and long-standing commitment to social, corporate governance and environmental stewardship, which has enabled LAB "B" to be included in sustainability indexes, such as the "Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance Index" and the "S&P/BMV Total Mexico ESG Index".

The document reviews 10 main primary areas of focus, based on a comprehensive assessment of the Company's business model and capabilities, coupled with stakeholder feedback and input. The plan also is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address the world's most important sustainability challenges.

Genomma Lab's resulting objectives have been grouped within three categories:

1) Sustainable product innovation with minimal environmental impact,

2) Strengthened sustainability profile throughout all operations,

3) Workplace inclusion, and the health and well-being of Genomma's employees, and the communities where the Company operates.

Jorge Brake, Genomma Lab Internacional's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Genomma's mission remains clear: "To empower people to achieve exceptional health and wellness", which drives our sustainability objectives and underpins our responsibility on stakeholders. He added: "Our Company's mid and long term objectives and the value of our products must be line up with a well-defined sustainability strategy, and aligned with clear and measurable goals."

About Genomma Lab Internacional

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LABB" (Bloomberg: LABB: MM).

