IDenta Corp to Equip Cargo Detection for UPS, FedEx and DHL Couriers by Federal Police in Brazil

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and unique Forensic Products will supply detection field kits to the Federal Police in Brazil to check packages for UPS, FedEx and DHL couriers. IDenta's patented technology is simple to use, safe, reliable and does not require training, which makes the product accessible to everyone.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The company's products continue to reach customer types in all different fields and in more and more countries. The number of shipments that are transported and delivered worldwide is tremendous. Testing those shipments is a significant and important task and our company is proud to be a part of it and the potential growth it will bring".

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

