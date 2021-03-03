Eleva Capital Selects SS&C to Support and Grow its Fixed Income Operations

WINDSOR, Conn., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Eleva Capital, a Paris and London-based independent investment manager, has chosen SS&C's Eze Investment Suite to support its growing fixed income business. The manager has added its newly launched funds, ELEVA Global Bonds Opportunities (global absolute return) and ELEVA Euro Bonds Strategies (Euro-denominated total return), to the platform.

Eleva Capital will leverage Eze Investment Suite to manage investment processes, including order management, modelling and simulations, cash projections, trading, compliance checks, operations and accounting. Eleva Capital trades bonds, CDS/X, bond futures, options, repos and interest rate swaps. The manager also uses Eze Investment Suite for its equities operations and will consolidate its historical book of records and real-time reporting across asset classes on the Eze platform.

"The flexibility of Eze Investment Suite stood out from the competition," said Alexandre Menendez, Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Eleva Capital. "The system allows us to create the unique configurable workflows we needed for our portfolio managers. We received top-of-the-line support from the team and were able to create operational efficiencies across multi-currency fixed income asset classes."

"We are pleased to support Eleva's expansion into fixed income," said Michael Hutner, General Manager of SS&C Eze. "Our goal is to ensure that our clients can focus on finding alpha and meeting their fund mandates while our technology takes care of the rest. We look forward to working with Eleva as their business grows."

About Eleva Capital

Eric Bendahan founded ELEVA Capital in London in September 2014 with 24 million euros under management. In 2017, ELEVA Capital moved most of its activities to Paris in the context of Brexit. Today, ELEVA Capital comprises 40 people and manages 8 billion euros. The talent and expertise of the firm is primarily focused on actively investing in European equities & Global Fixed Income. The team implement a unique and disciplined philosophy which has developed through our founder, Eric Bendahan's wealth of experience and constitutes an original angle on stock-picking.

The Firm is proud of its independence and looks to differentiate through its performance, client proximity and integrity. In addition, Eleva Capital has a long-term, innovative and industry-leading partnership with UNICEF.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eleva-capital-selects-ssc-to-support-and-grow-its-fixed-income-operations-301239625.html

SOURCE SS&C