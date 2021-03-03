CRI Engaged as Digital Signage Solutions Provider to International Convenience Store Chain

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Realities, Inc. ("Creative Realities," "CRI," or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of digital marketing solutions, has been engaged to provide a full suite of integrated digital signage solutions to one of the world's largest international convenience store chains with a footprint expected to eclipse 14,000 stores in the United States and Canada during 2021. This engagement expands the customer relationship by adding procurement services, hardware sales, and the utilization of CRI's proprietary platform to manage content displayed on digital menu boards throughout the customer's expansive network of stores. CRI will provide software services to the customer's menu board network through their software-as-a-service ("SaaS") subscription license model for an initial term of thirty-six (36) months.

In Q4 of 2020, CRI began procuring hardware on behalf of the customer in anticipation of continued digital menu board rollout and conversion activities. Throughout Q1 of 2021, CRI began to convert 8,000+ menu board displays to Clarity, the company's purpose-built content management menu board solution. The engagement is expected to grow to 10,000+ displays within the first year, with an additional 2,000 displays added each subsequent year for the foreseeable future.

"CRI is uniquely qualified to take on an engagement of this magnitude, with the technical tools and agile infrastructure required to easily scale to thousands of locations," said Rick Mills, CEO of CRI. "We're proud of the work we've done to-date, and we're enthusiastic about taking our collaboration to the next level."

CRI will now manage all menu board design and implementation, transitioning stores from static menu boards to a more dynamic approach, taking advantage of dayparting to highlight different menu items throughout the day. The CRI solution including the Clarity platform provides rich analytics to help evaluate store performance and make necessary menu adjustments to sell more effectively to patrons throughout the day. The CRI analytics team will work closely with the company's technical staff to interpret aggregate data for overarching changes throughout the full network of stores, while empowering regional staff to tailor menu offerings to their local clientele.

CRI is assisting this vast chain of convenience stores to move aggressively to integrate technology into the in-store experience, keeping the company on the forefront of technology innovation in the convenience retailing industry.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. Founded over 15 years ago, CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services for more than fifteen diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to Automotive, Advertising Networks, Apparel & Accessories, Convenience Stores, Foodservice/QSR, Gaming, Theater, and Stadium Venues. The Company has offices across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

