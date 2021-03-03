Dollarama to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MONTREAL, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama Inc. (TSX: DOL) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. (ET).

Management will hold a conference call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen–only basis via live audio webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dzqsn77e Dial-in number: 514-392-1478 or 866-223-7781 Participants will need to provide the operator with the Service Confirmation Number: 4319992

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,333 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at www.dollarama.com. Our quality merchandise is sold at select, fixed price points up to $4.00.

Dollarama also owns a 50.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$3.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in El Salvador and Guatemala and up to the equivalent of US$4.00 in local currency in Colombia through its 240 conveniently-located stores.

