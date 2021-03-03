IQST - iQSTEL Announces Mobile Number Portability Application Blockchain Platform

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (USOTC: IQST), an international provider of Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain solutions, today announced plans to launch sales of its new Mobile Number Portability Application (MNPA) Blockchain Platform beginning in April of this year, 2021.

The MNPA is a product of iQSTEL's Blockchain platform development subsidiary, ItsBchain.

The MNPA allows a Mobile End User to easily and quickly change form one Mobile Network Carrier to another in just 3 clicks. No days long dealing with a service provider anymore.

iQSTEL's MNPA is anticipated to be an industry gamechanger as it allows Mobile Users to seamlessly change from one Mobile Network Carrier to another.

The initial estimation of the MNPA Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size is approximately $260 million annually. iQSTEL's ItsBchain subsidiary is targeting a 10% MNPA market capture between 2021-2023.

ItsBchain's long-term goal is to implement the MNPA PaaS, or as we like to say, Blockchain as a Service (BaaS), with over one billion end users.

Our MNPA BaaS will include smart contract functionality and as part of the Blockchain platform, our MNPA will also include a high degree of protection for end user information.

About iQSTEL Inc.:

iQSTEL Inc (OTC: IQST) (www.iQSTEL.com) is a US-based publicly-listed company offering leading-edge Telecommunication, Technology and Fintech Services for Global Markets, with presence in 13 countries. The company provides services to the Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Liquid Fuel Distribution, Chemical and Financial Services Industries. iQSTEL has 4 Business Divisions: Telecom, Technology, Fintech and Blockchain, with worldwide B2B and B2C customer relations operating through its subsidiaries: Etelix, SwissLink, QGlobal SMS, SMSDirectos, IoT Labs, Global Money One and itsBchain. The Company has an extensive portfolio of products and services for its clients: SMS, VoIP, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, Cloud-PBX, OmniChannel Marketing, IoT Smart Electric Vehicle Platform, iQ Batteries for Electric Vehicles, IoT Smart Gas Platform, IoT Smart Tank Platform, Visa Debit Card, Money Remittance, Mobile Number Portability Application MNPA (Blockchain Platform) and Settlement & Payments Marketplace (Blockchain Platform).

