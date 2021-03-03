Alfa Romeo Certified Pre-owned Vehicles Just a Click Away

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Romeo today announced the launch of its updated certified pre-owned vehicles (CPOV) website that allows prospective buyers to easily locate, research and purchase late-model certified pre-owned Alfa Romeo vehicles, all from the comfort of their home. The updated alfaromeousacertified.com website can now also be accessed via the alfaromeousa.com homepage.

Every Alfa Romeo CPOV passes a stringent certification process followed by a thorough reconditioning process using authentic Mopar parts. Benefits of the Alfa Romeo CPOV program include:

Factory-backed warranty - 5-year/100,000-mile Maximum Care Warranty with $0 customer deductible starts on the date of the CPOV sale or at the expiration of the remaining 3/36 Basic New Vehicle Warranty

Alfa Romeo

Born in 1910 in Milan, Italy, Alfa Romeo has designed and crafted some of the most stylish and sporty cars in automotive history. That tradition lives on today as Alfa Romeo continues to take a unique and innovative approach to designing automobiles. The Alfa Romeo Stelvio sets a new benchmark in performance, style and technology in an SUV. The award-winning Alfa Romeo Giulia delivers race-inspired performance, advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience to the premium midsize sedan segment. The Giulia Quadrifoglio and the Stelvio Quadrifoglio feature Alfa Romeo's most powerful production engine ever with unsurpassed 0-60 mph times of 3.8 and 3.6 seconds respectively, and embody Alfa Romeo's "la meccanica delle emozioni" (the mechanics of emotion) spirit. Alfa Romeo is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

