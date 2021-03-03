Therapeutic Solutions International Approved on RangeMe to sell QuadraMuneâ„¢ and NanoStilbeneâ„¢ along with other supplements

ELK CITY, Idaho, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today the approval to market our dietary supplements on the RangeMe B2B platform.

RangeMe.com is an online platform that enables retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products while empowering suppliers to manage and grow their brands with the tools, insights, and services they need. With 10,000+ Retail buyers our products are now placed in front of them in our category of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.

"This is another major step for TSOI sales as we continue to penetrate all of the potential markets we can for our products," said Serena Robella, Director of Sales for the Company. "Buyers who are interested in our products can now connect with us directly on RangeMe to initiate discussions about adding our line to their stores and I anxiously await that first contact."

The initial products to be offered will be NanoStilbeneä, ProJuvenolä, QuadraMuneä and NanoPSA. As new products are commercialized, they will be added to this initial offering of these four, our most popular supplements.

"Serena is firing on all cylinders right now and we are excited about the potential of this new market for the Company and so a big congratulations to her are in order," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. "Last week we announced being accepted on the Amazon platform and now we have added the potential for brick-and-mortar Nationwide."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

