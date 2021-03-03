Realogy Launches Partnership With National Association Of Minority Mortgage Bankers Of America

MADISON, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, today announced a new industry partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) designed to attract and support real estate professionals from diverse communities with impactful careers in real estate.

Through the partnership, real estate brokers and agents affiliated with Realogy's well-known and trusted residential real estate brands - including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA® and Sotheby's International Realty® - will have access to free NAMMBA memberships for the first year, as well as exclusive access to focused training, new hire programs, leadership development opportunities, and other resources that will help shape the next generation of industry professionals.

"An advocate for equality and inclusion, Realogy is igniting change in neighborhoods across the globe by empowering diverse communities to own their future through homeownership, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities via programs, initiatives and partnerships like this one," said Jason Riveiro, senior director, Global Growth Markets & Inclusion at Realogy. "By partnering with NAMMBA, a true industry ambassador committed to helping diverse real estate professionals build their careers, we can further build a pipeline of future leaders who can bring change to the industry and are poised to guide a growing population of diverse communities who are ready to become homeowners."

As part of the partnership, CENTURY 21® will bring the brand's unique training opportunities to NAMMBA members across the industry on topics such as business planning. "At CENTURY 21, we believe that we can only provide the highest level of service when the people within our system reflect the same diversity as the communities we serve every day," added Bryon Ellington, Chief Development Officer at CENTURY 21. "We are committed to providing the best agent training to this new group of diverse agents, empowering them to reach their full potential."

"For years, Realogy has supported the NAMMBA mission through its longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion," shared Tony Thompson, NAMMBA Founder & CEO. "Today's partnership news expands this effort by reaching more professionals, equipping them with the tools they need to succeed."

By attracting more diverse professionals to real estate, NAMMBA and Realogy are helping to meet the need for representation within the profession to enhance support of growing mortgage-ready diverse communities. According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it's changing. According to NAMMBA's most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.

For more information on the partnership or to become a NAMMBA member, visit NAMMBA.org.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,700 independent sales agents in the United States and nearly 130,000 independent sales agents in 115 other countries and territories. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work three years in a row and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking and training for enterprises and individual professionals

For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org

