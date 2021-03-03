Unity Software Inc (U) President and CEO John S. Riccitiello Sold $25 million of Shares

President and CEO of Unity Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S. Riccitiello (insider trades) sold 229,372 shares of U on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $109.12 a share. The total sale was $25 million.

Unity Software Inc has a market cap of $28.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.620000 with and P/S ratio of 28.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 229,372 shares of U stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $109.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.21% since.

President and CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 229,372 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.79% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Kim Jabal sold 10,050 shares of U stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $126.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.37% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Lake Group, L.l.c. Silver sold 85,490 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $127.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.18% since.

SVP & GM Create Solution Dave Rhodes sold 15,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.75% since.

SVP & Chief Product Officer Brett Bibby sold 11,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.76% since.

SVP, Research & Development Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.75% since.

SVP, CLO & GC & Corp Sec'y Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of U stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $128.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.75% since.

