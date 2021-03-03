Cimpress Plc (CMPR) CEO, Chairman Robert S Keane Sold $3.3 million of Shares

CEO, Chairman of Cimpress Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert S Keane (insider trades) sold 33,353 shares of CMPR on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $98.53 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Cimpress NV is a Dutch company that focuses on the mass customization of physical products, such as embroidered apparel, signage, marketing materials, and photo products. Cimpress PLC has a market cap of $2.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.900000 with and P/S ratio of 1.07. Cimpress PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cimpress PLC the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cimpress PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Chairman Robert S Keane sold 33,353 shares of CMPR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $98.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMPR, click here