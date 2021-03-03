>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cimpress Plc (CMPR) CEO, Chairman Robert S Keane Sold $3.3 million of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: CMPR +3.72%

CEO, Chairman of Cimpress Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert S Keane (insider trades) sold 33,353 shares of CMPR on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $98.53 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Cimpress NV is a Dutch company that focuses on the mass customization of physical products, such as embroidered apparel, signage, marketing materials, and photo products. Cimpress PLC has a market cap of $2.55 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.900000 with and P/S ratio of 1.07. Cimpress PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cimpress PLC the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cimpress PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, Chairman Robert S Keane sold 33,353 shares of CMPR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $98.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CMPR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)