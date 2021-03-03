>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) EVP & President, JBT AeroTech David C Burdakin Sold $601,000 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: JBT +0.99%

EVP & President, JBT AeroTech of John Bean Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David C Burdakin (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of JBT on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $150.25 a share. The total sale was $601,000.

John Bean Technologies Corp is a technology solutions provider of food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It designs, produces & services products & systems for multi-national & regional customers. John Bean Technologies Corp has a market cap of $4.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.285000 with a P/E ratio of 43.74 and P/S ratio of 2.76. The dividend yield of John Bean Technologies Corp stocks is 0.28%. John Bean Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated John Bean Technologies Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with John Bean Technologies Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & President, JBT AeroTech David C Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of JBT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $150.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.31% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JBT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)