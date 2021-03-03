John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) EVP & President, JBT AeroTech David C Burdakin Sold $601,000 of Shares

EVP & President, JBT AeroTech of John Bean Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David C Burdakin (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of JBT on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $150.25 a share. The total sale was $601,000.

John Bean Technologies Corp is a technology solutions provider of food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It designs, produces & services products & systems for multi-national & regional customers. John Bean Technologies Corp has a market cap of $4.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.285000 with a P/E ratio of 43.74 and P/S ratio of 2.76. The dividend yield of John Bean Technologies Corp stocks is 0.28%. John Bean Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated John Bean Technologies Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with John Bean Technologies Corp. .

