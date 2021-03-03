Woodward Inc (WWD) President and CEO Thomas A Gendron Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Woodward Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas A Gendron (insider trades) sold 16,828 shares of WWD on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $118.32 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial and energy markets. Woodward Inc has a market cap of $7.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.495000 with a P/E ratio of 33.39 and P/S ratio of 3.30. The dividend yield of Woodward Inc stocks is 0.35%. Woodward Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Woodward Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Woodward Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Thomas A Gendron sold 16,828 shares of WWD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $118.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

President and CEO Thomas A Gendron sold 47,307 shares of WWD stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $122.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.19% since.

President and CEO Thomas A Gendron sold 2,099 shares of WWD stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $114.68. The price of the stock has increased by 3.33% since.

President and CEO Thomas A Gendron sold 93,565 shares of WWD stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $116.1. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice Chairman & CFO Robert F Weber Jr sold 36,300 shares of WWD stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $115.94. The price of the stock has increased by 2.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of WWD stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $119.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.05% since.

Director Ronald M Sega sold 5,100 shares of WWD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $122. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.87% since.

Director Gregg C Sengstack sold 6,700 shares of WWD stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $122.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.4% since.

Director John D Cohn sold 8,242 shares of WWD stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $115.4. The price of the stock has increased by 2.68% since.

Director John D Cohn sold 2,253 shares of WWD stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $114.02. The price of the stock has increased by 3.92% since.

