>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Intuit Inc (INTU) EVP and CFO Michelle M Clatterbuck Sold $909,108 of Shares

March 03, 2021 | About: INTU -2.76%

EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle M Clatterbuck (insider trades) sold 2,253 shares of INTU on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $403.51 a share. The total sale was $909,108.

Intuit Inc creates business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax. Intuit Inc has a market cap of $107.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $393.255000 with a P/E ratio of 59.47 and P/S ratio of 13.55. The dividend yield of Intuit Inc stocks is 0.57%. Intuit Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intuit Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intuit Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Michelle M Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of INTU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $403.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, SBSEG James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of INTU stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $407.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INTU, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)