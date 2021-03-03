Intuit Inc (INTU) EVP and CFO Michelle M Clatterbuck Sold $909,108 of Shares

EVP and CFO of Intuit Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michelle M Clatterbuck (insider trades) sold 2,253 shares of INTU on 03/02/2021 at an average price of $403.51 a share. The total sale was $909,108.

Intuit Inc creates business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's products and services include QuickBooks and TurboTax. Intuit Inc has a market cap of $107.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $393.255000 with a P/E ratio of 59.47 and P/S ratio of 13.55. The dividend yield of Intuit Inc stocks is 0.57%. Intuit Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Intuit Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Intuit Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP and CFO Michelle M Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of INTU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $403.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, SBSEG James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of INTU stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $407.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.47% since.

