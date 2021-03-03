Netgear Inc (NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO of Netgear Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Cs Lo (insider trades) sold 26,076 shares of NTGR on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $41.19 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Netgear Inc is a networking equipment provider. Its array of products includes WiFi routers, DSL modems, Hotspots, USB Modems, WiFi adapters & switches. Netgear Inc has a market cap of $1.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.460000 with a P/E ratio of 20.98 and P/S ratio of 0.96. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Netgear Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Michael F Falcon sold 517 shares of NTGR stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $41.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.44% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NTGR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $40.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.73% since.

COO Michael F Falcon sold 781 shares of NTGR stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $43.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.93% since.

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NTGR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $42.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 8% since.

CTO Mark G Merrill sold 5,500 shares of NTGR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $43.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NTGR, click here