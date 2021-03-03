Vicor Corp (vicr) CFO and Secretary James A Simms Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CFO and Secretary of Vicor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James A Simms (insider trades) sold 41,993 shares of vicr on 03/01/2021 at an average price of $101.27 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

Vicor Corp manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems. The company operates in BBU, VI Chip, Picor and Corporate segment. It derives a majority of its revenue from the BBU and Picor segment. Vicor Corp has a market cap of $4.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $93.420000 with a P/E ratio of 233.55 and P/S ratio of 13.72. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Vicor Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 3,561 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $102.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 41,993 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.75% since.

CFO and Secretary James A Simms sold 2,000 shares of VICR stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $98.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.34% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Andrew D'amico sold 3,000 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $100.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.93% since.

Corp. Vice President Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of VICR stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $101.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 8% since.

