Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Bank of America Corp

Investment company Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Alibaba Group Holding, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Bank of America Corp, Financial Select Sector SPDR, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 404 stocks with a total value of $659 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIXY, USFR, IFF, BIP, MIDU, LBRDK, RDVY, MAR, RUN, MCY, DFS, AGQ, MU, XLB, PCG, PINS, RETA, ARKG, SPCE, PDD, FVRR, PANW, SOXL, XLI, COP, FDX, FITB, FCX, YUM, GS, INSG, BP, FNF, IWP, IEMG, DTD, CWB, VTRS, IPHI, CRSR, RKT, OKE, SLB, SNE, RDS.B, HQH, AWK, FWONA, PCI, ALL,
- Added Positions: VTV, VB, SPAB, BABA, PFE, IVW, VO, VTI, EFAV, GSLC, SRE, VEA, VUG, JNJ, GSIE, BSV, IYC, SCHD, SRVR, XMMO, CCI, REGL, PRU, RVI, ZM, SPYG, VCIT, VGT, VYM, MRK, CRM, SBUX, CRWD, AIA, ARKW, DBC, LMBS, PGX, SCHO, SCHX, TQQQ, VOO, VWO, CSCO, COST, ENB, NEE, HON, MFC, NFLX, PCH, SO, TCP, TGT, PM, PYPL, SNAP, IAC, BND, GSY, IYR, JPEM, MGV, MINT, QYLD, SCHH, SLV, SOXX, SPYV, TIP, XBI, XLP, XLY, AMRN, ETN, EW, EPD, GSK, ISRG, MDLZ, MKC, MDT, NUE, TRV, SWK, SYY, TSM, TXN, USB, UNP, ANTM, WMB, TDG, TY, KMI, STAG, PEN, TWLO, CNNE, DGRO, FHLC, JPST, SCHZ, VBK, VOE, VOT, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: ISTB, GDX, QQQ, SPEM, QCOM, ARKK, AAPL, GOOG, BIPC, XLF, INTC, HD, IVV, C, LIN, EFA, IWF, IWM, MNR, TSLA, BIL, GLD, IAU, IJH, IWB, SCHF, XLE, MMM, T, IBM, PG, FB, BLUE, SHOP, SCHV, CVX, ED, MCD, DIS, WFC, ET, ASPS, EMB, FVD, MGK, SDY, USMV, VCSH, MO, AMGN, BAC, CVS, CAT, CLX, CMCSA, DUK, XOM, GE, GOOGL, K, MMP, NKE, PSA, ROL, RTX, WBA, SQ, DOW, AGG, DVY, FAS, ICLN, IWR, LQD, RSP, SCHA, SCHE, VBR, VXUS, ALB, AXP, AVA, KO, DEO, DD, LLY, GILD, HSY, MGM, NVDA, ES, PNC, PPL, BKNG, O, AXON, UGI, UNH, XEL, DSM, MA, MELI, V, AVGO, UI, PSX, TWTR, KHC, CARR, OTIS, BNDX, IGSB, EEM, IBB, IJR, MDY, QQQE, RYT, VEU, VNQ,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, QTSPB.PFD, SLYV, GLIBA, VSLR, ITA, XMLV, BEAT, REZ, BIIB, NGG, ORCL, LSXMK, BNTX, NKLA, SHY,
For the details of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/laurel+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 357,214 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,072 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 88,167 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,385 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,420 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.85%
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.61 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $16.53. The stock is now traded at around $12.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 242,134 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.101300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 54,210 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $112.11. The stock is now traded at around $133.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,733 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,240 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares (MIDU)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $31.97. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 120.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $127.199700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 78,937 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $213.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 88,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 209.32%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $236.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 35.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 97,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 344.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 95.66%. The purchase prices were between $66.13 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.05.Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTSPB.PFD)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $131.68 and $151.75, with an estimated average price of $141.89.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72.Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.Sold Out: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $96.74, with an estimated average price of $87.91.Reduced: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 73.96%. The sale prices were between $51.08 and $51.56, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.311600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 44,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 93.78%. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 6,379 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 41.73%. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $63.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 18,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.45%. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $33.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 118,578 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Intel Corp (INTC)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.21%. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78. The stock is now traded at around $60.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 22,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.1%. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Laurel Wealth Advisors, Inc. still held 16,040 shares as of 2020-12-31.
