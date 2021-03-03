Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, BlackRock Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 335 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TSLA, BA, CRM, SPLK, NVDA, PYPL, PANW, PCTY, INTU, USPH, NOW, DOCU, CRWD, BIV, BSV, ASML, BLL, C, EQIX, EL, EXAS, CMG, GM, IQV, NK, A, AZN, CSGP, MCO, ON, PENN, LIN, TEL, LULU, MSCI, WDAY, VEEV, WIX, BABA, TRU, RACE, TEAM, TWLO, ESTC, UBER, BILL, AOS, AKAM, AIN, ALB, AIG, ARW, BIO, BWA, CBRE, CBRL, CF, CBT, CNC, CRUS, COHR, OFC, DRI, DIOD, EMN, EV, FCFS, FORM, GATX, GE, HXL, HOLX, HMN, KEY, MPWR, MOG.A, MYGN, OSUR, STL, RJF, RSG, R, SBAC, SIRI, SNA, SON, SRCL, TDY, WEC, WWW, WWD, DAL, BX, AROC, RGA, HPP, HII, SYNH, ETSY, BKI, HLI, WORK, VFH, VHT, VNQ, VONG, BHC, BXP, OXY, PAYX, SU, WAB, MPC, SHOP, SGRY, CLDR, PLAN, DKNG, VDC, VDE, VGK, VIGI, VXF,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, AGG, VIG, FB, QQQ, IVW, VUG, MSFT, VTEB, UNH, ADBE, GOOG, V, GOOGL, VO, MA, NKE, QUAL, COST, IJS, IJT, IJJ, SQ, ZTS, CHTR, VOO, NOBL, IWP, IJK, HD, DIS, ALGN, TXN, LLY, NFLX, JPM, VOT, JNJ, CVS, MCD, XOM, VBK, ANSS, VYM, DHI, ABT, SMDV, REGL, MO, XLE, PSK, XLRE, PGX, JNK, CVX, IEMG, GOVT, CLX, OTIS, CARR, ED, BDJ, BXMX, RTX, TD, TGT, SR, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: XLP, SDY, XLY, DVY, SPLV, XLV, T, SLYG, XLK, AMGN, VGT, HDV, XLF, BAC, MDY,
- Sold Out: WFC, BLK, RLJPA.PFD, DNKN,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with AMZN. Click here to check it out.
- AMZN 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AMZN
- Peter Lynch Chart of AMZN
For the details of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson%2C+grant+investment+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,759 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 155,892 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 126,787 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 95,655 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,280 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $667.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $230.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $256.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $516.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2810.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3020.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.794100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 536.29%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $250.870300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.2.Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. keeps buying