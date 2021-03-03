>
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

March 03, 2021 | About: AMZN -2.73% AAPL -2.17% FB -0.93% QQQ -2.56% IVW -2.21% VUG -2.48% TSLA -4.01% CRM -3.35% BA +2.71% SPLK -3.65% PYPL -5.12% NVD +0%

Investment company Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, BlackRock Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 335 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,759 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 155,892 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 126,787 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 95,655 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,280 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $667.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $230.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $256.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $516.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2810.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3020.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.794100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 536.29%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $250.870300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.



