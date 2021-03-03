Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Investment company Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Wells Fargo, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, BlackRock Inc, RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 335 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TSLA, BA, CRM, SPLK, NVDA, PYPL, PANW, PCTY, INTU, USPH, NOW, DOCU, CRWD, BIV, BSV, ASML, BLL, C, EQIX, EL, EXAS, CMG, GM, IQV, NK, A, AZN, CSGP, MCO, ON, PENN, LIN, TEL, LULU, MSCI, WDAY, VEEV, WIX, BABA, TRU, RACE, TEAM, TWLO, ESTC, UBER, BILL, AOS, AKAM, AIN, ALB, AIG, ARW, BIO, BWA, CBRE, CBRL, CF, CBT, CNC, CRUS, COHR, OFC, DRI, DIOD, EMN, EV, FCFS, FORM, GATX, GE, HXL, HOLX, HMN, KEY, MPWR, MOG.A, MYGN, OSUR, STL, RJF, RSG, R, SBAC, SIRI, SNA, SON, SRCL, TDY, WEC, WWW, WWD, DAL, BX, AROC, RGA, HPP, HII, SYNH, ETSY, BKI, HLI, WORK, VFH, VHT, VNQ, VONG, BHC, BXP, OXY, PAYX, SU, WAB, MPC, SHOP, SGRY, CLDR, PLAN, DKNG, VDC, VDE, VGK, VIGI, VXF,

AMZN, AAPL, AGG, VIG, FB, QQQ, IVW, VUG, MSFT, VTEB, UNH, ADBE, GOOG, V, GOOGL, VO, MA, NKE, QUAL, COST, IJS, IJT, IJJ, SQ, ZTS, CHTR, VOO, NOBL, IWP, IJK, HD, DIS, ALGN, TXN, LLY, NFLX, JPM, VOT, JNJ, CVS, MCD, XOM, VBK, ANSS, VYM, DHI, ABT, SMDV, REGL, MO, XLE, PSK, XLRE, PGX, JNK, CVX, IEMG, GOVT, CLX, OTIS, CARR, ED, BDJ, BXMX, RTX, TD, TGT, SR, INTC, Reduced Positions: XLP, SDY, XLY, DVY, SPLV, XLV, T, SLYG, XLK, AMGN, VGT, HDV, XLF, BAC, MDY,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,759 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 155,892 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 126,787 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 95,655 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,280 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $667.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $243.02. The stock is now traded at around $206.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $230.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $144.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.36. The stock is now traded at around $256.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.38. The stock is now traded at around $516.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 2810.00%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3020.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 46.41%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $122.794100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 27,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 536.29%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $257.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,508 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $311.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.46%. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $250.870300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $21.67 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $24.2.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.