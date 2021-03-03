XPeng Launches New LFP-Battery Powered Vehicles, Expanding Product Offering for Diversified Customer Needs

XPeng Inc. (“XPeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today expanded its product offering by launching three new vehicle versions powered by lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries for the Chinese market. The three new LFP-battery powered cars, including the rear-wheel drive (RWD) P7 Standard Range Smart and Premium models, and the G3 460c model, are now available to order in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005858/en/

XPeng P7 smart EV sedan (Photo: Business Wire)













P7 RWD Standard Range





(New w/ LFP battery)







P7 RWD Long Range





(Existing w/ NCM battery)















Smart







Premium







Standard



















Smart



















Premium







Price RMB







229,900







239,900







229,900







249,900







259,900







XPILOT Hardware System







XPILOT 2.5+







XPILOT 3.0







-







XPILOT2.5+







XPILOT 3.0







NEDC range km







480







586







Battery







LFP











Lithium Iron Phosphate







NCM











(Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide)







Battery capacity（kWh）







60.2







70.8







Maximum power and torque







196kW/390Nm







0-100km/h acceleration time







>=6.7 seconds







>=6.7 seconds







DC fast charging time











（30% to 80%）







>=30min







>=28min







AC charging time











（30% to 80%）







>=5h







>=5.7h







Curb weight（Kg）







1920







1865







1890







1890

















P7 RWD Standard Range





Smart







P7 RWD Standard Range





Premium







Nationwide Retail Price





(Post comprehensive subsidies RMB)







229,900







239,900







Performance







Suspension System







Front Double Wishbone Independent Suspension /





Rear Multi-link Independent Suspension







Maximum Power Output /











Maximum Torque







196kW/390N·m







NEDC Range







480km







0-100km/h Acceleration Time







>=6.7s







Intelligence







Xmart OS intelligent in-car











operation system







Standard configuration







XPILOT Autonomous Driving Assistance System (Hardware)







XPILOT 2.5+







XPILOT 3.0







XPILOT 3.0 Software & OTA service*







---







*Service to be purchased







Intelligent music cockpit package











（Dynaudio sounds system, Nappa leather seats）







Optional





The new P7 Standard Range models, based on the existing RWD Long Range models, are powered by a IP68 waterproofed and dustproofed LFP battery to deliver a range of NEDC 480km, and come equipped with the XPILOT 2.5+ and XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving assistance systems for the Smart and Premium versions respectively. They will be supported by the latest Xmart OS intelligent in-car operating system.Retail prices (post subsidies) for the new Smart and Premium P7 are RMB 229,900 and RMB 239,900, respectively. Customer deliveries are expected in May 2021.Shorter distance city driving is one of the main needs for a significant number of consumers in China. Vehicles with smarter features, especially more advanced autonomous driving functions with an intelligent cockpit, and a mid-level driving range are more appealing to these customers. The expanded product portfolio enables XPeng to better address these diversified customer needs in China.With the new LFP battery versions, XPeng’s product portfolio not only offers a wider spectrum of driving range options for customers but also addresses their demands for superior autonomous driving features at similar price points.For instance, at the same price as the existing entry level P7 RWD Long Range model (229,900 RMB), customers can now purchase the new P7 RWD Standard Range Smart model with added autonomous drive functionality, supported by higher spec XPILOT 2.5+ hardware (including System-on-a-Chip (SoC); high-definition millimeter-wave radar; and autonomous driving high perception camera).XPeng also launched a new G3 460c version with LFP-powered batteries. Based on the original G3 460i, the new model has the same driving range of NEDC 460km, with low-drag wheels at retail price of RMB149,800 (post subsidies). Customer deliveries are expected to start in April 2021.Comparison between the new RWD Standard Range P7 and the existing RWD Long Range P7Configurations of the new RWD Standard Range P7:* Over-the-air upgrades to release new functions and optimized featuresXpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fen.xiaopeng.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005858/en/