Casper to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference





Date: March 10, 2021





Virtual Presentation: 3:00 p.m. ET

















BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference





Date: March 11, 2021





Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET

















33rd Annual Roth Conference





Date: March 15, 2021





Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET







Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip Krim, along with Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan, will be virtually participating in the following investor conferences in March 2021:For the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference, a live webcast of the presentation will be available online at [url="]ir.casper.com[/url] in the “Events and Presentations” section. Please go to the website at least ten (10) minutes prior to the presentation to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.If you have questions about Casper or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact [email protected] Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005846/en/