Casper to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

Casper Sleep Inc. (“Casper”) (NYSE: CSPR), the award-winning sleep company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip Krim, along with Chief Financial Officer, Michael Monahan, will be virtually participating in the following investor conferences in March 2021:
UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference
Date: March 10, 2021
Virtual Presentation: 3:00 p.m. ET
BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference
Date: March 11, 2021
Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET
33rd Annual Roth Conference
Date: March 15, 2021
Virtual Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET
For the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference, a live webcast of the presentation will be available online at [url="]ir.casper.com[/url] in the “Events and Presentations” section. Please go to the website at least ten (10) minutes prior to the presentation to register. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.
If you have questions about Casper or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact [email protected].
About Casper
Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture designed in-house by the Company’s award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210303005846/en/